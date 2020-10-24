PART 2 GREAT AWAKENING IS GREAT REFORMATION OCTOBER 31TH, 1517-2017, 500 YEARS

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October 31st,2020 people can choose to be a puppet on Satan's strings and worship Lucifer. Like Bush and Obama in I, Pet Goat II, Satan's red fingers are pulling the strings of Bush, then Obama. opening Leads to child Abuse, ties to Eastern religions, China, ISIS. Obama's caught, tear, Public schools, being destroyed. Apple for the teacher, turns into child abuse. deflowering the innocent. Very cold institution! Psalms 2 Stop at exactly 1:49
Or you can turn to God and Celebrate God's salvation from that slavery! The Bible, The Word of God Jesus Christ. Reformation Day. Read more about it here. Salvation. "Work out your salvation" with Jesus. Until you have the mind of Jesus Christ. Whom ever you are around, the dominating person "Witchcraft", rebellion to God. That will dominate your mind. Salvation in your soul means you think of Jesus 24/7/365 and Jesus, which is love and power, authority from God's word" reigns/rules your mind. Simple. "If you are aware of this." In each of us ***IS*** the "laws, principles of God, Christianity, The right way of doing things.
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
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