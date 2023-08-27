Is This About Me or You

This isn’t written just for you

But me too

Take it personal

Shoot yourself in the foot

Take it personal

Poke yourself in the eye

Take it personal

Make it so difficult to get by

Eight billion people on this earth

When you think the world is all about you

You are the fool

Who isn’t the whore

We all want more

Never enough

Just need more stuff

Especially when it gets rough

What would you think about if

You just had this

If we just had that

We would be a matter of fact

Ten pounds less

A hundred dollars more

We could really be what for

There talking about me

They’re talking you

What they’re saying

They really don’t know

What’s true

Fit in my shoe

You’ll get blisters too

What about the homeless

The sick and the sore

Shouldn’t the world revolve around them

too

By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 8/26/23