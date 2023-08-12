Blood Sacrifices / Offerings - What Did Jesus Fulfill, *Exactly*? (Beginning Leviticus)

We are now entering the Book of Leviticus, and we will begin by discussing the various blood sacrifices and offerings found throughout Chapters 1-5. There are grain offerings, peace offerings, sacrifices for sins, and other nuances related to sin offerings. The burning question today is... what did our Master, Yeshua, fulfill, exactly? The Scriptures say that He fulfilled the Law... but how exactly? Which specific Laws did He fulfill? Did he fulfill 100% of them, or is there something deeper for us to consider?





Lets explore the answer to this question together.





📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85