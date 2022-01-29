© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apple believe men can be pregnant. På svenska efter 4,40
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 29, 2022
1. Alex Jones breaks down how Apple is brainwashing the public to believe ridiculous concepts not grounded in reality, this time by releasing a Pregnant Person emoji that looks just like a man, proving once again that Big Tech is waging a war on truth.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/apple-releases-pregnant-man-emoji-to-brainwash-the-public/
2. HBO promotes a Trans Kids Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/ec83bfe0-c2ea-476a-9098-fb7937ee7d09
3. The Truth About Soy Boys
https://www.brighteon.com/0160acaa-1ed0-475a-a963-6de10edd2fc2
4. Dr. Jane Ruby discusses her horrific finding that she found out through speaking with embalmers- white, rubbery blood-clots clogging up the veins of the jabbed.
https://rumble.com/vti2i0-embalmers-discover-horror-dr.-ruby-exclusive-arteries-filled-with-rubbery-c.html
5. Messages From The Light Part 7. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35CZhHtBfoY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/apple-releases-pregnant-man-emoji-to-brainwash-the-public/
2. HBO promotes a Trans Kids Documentary
https://www.brighteon.com/ec83bfe0-c2ea-476a-9098-fb7937ee7d09
3. The Truth About Soy Boys
https://www.brighteon.com/0160acaa-1ed0-475a-a963-6de10edd2fc2
4. Dr. Jane Ruby discusses her horrific finding that she found out through speaking with embalmers- white, rubbery blood-clots clogging up the veins of the jabbed.
https://rumble.com/vti2i0-embalmers-discover-horror-dr.-ruby-exclusive-arteries-filled-with-rubbery-c.html
5. Messages From The Light Part 7. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35CZhHtBfoY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.