© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ronald Reagan's FAILED Death PROPHECIES by The Last Day Prophet Rg Stair
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 07, 2022
Ralph Gordon Stair Began Prophesying about Ronald Reagan's Death Starting in 1986 & Beyond !!
When His FIRST Proclamation in 1986 Didn't Come to Pass. As You Will Clearly HEAR by his Own Lying Tongue He Continued to ALTER the Time of His Great Revelations From God that He Continued To ALWAYS say " GOD TOLD ME ", or " The Lord SPOKE to Me ". In Which all these " God Told Me Events " Truly Came to Pass in Ezekiel 13: 1-9 as You will hear The Word of the Lord God gave for All men like False Witness Rg stair !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
When His FIRST Proclamation in 1986 Didn't Come to Pass. As You Will Clearly HEAR by his Own Lying Tongue He Continued to ALTER the Time of His Great Revelations From God that He Continued To ALWAYS say " GOD TOLD ME ", or " The Lord SPOKE to Me ". In Which all these " God Told Me Events " Truly Came to Pass in Ezekiel 13: 1-9 as You will hear The Word of the Lord God gave for All men like False Witness Rg stair !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.