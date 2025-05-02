The Canadian nightmare deepens. In Episode 60 of The Tax and Money Show, Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's number one income and corporate tax expert, tears the veil off the tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes. The Liberal Party, despised yet somehow still clinging to power, has clawed together a minority government. Their new economic blueprint reads more like a suicide note than a fiscal plan. Canadians are about to watch their life savings evaporate as the housing market collapses, inflation rages unchecked, and businesses close in droves.





STOP PAYING INCOME TAX FOREVER. BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🇨🇦💸☠️





This episode is a grave warning: the Canadian dollar, already bleeding out, is on life support. The debt-to-GDP ratio is terminal. International investors are fleeing. Confidence is shattered. Yet, amid this smoldering wreckage, one man remains unshaken — Kevin J. Johnston. With his unparalleled expertise in corporate and income tax law, Kevin can save your personal finances from the inevitable collapse. For those who act now, there may yet be a narrow path to wealth even as Canada sinks beneath the waves.





STOP PAYING INCOME TAX FOREVER. BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🇨🇦💸☠️





The Liberal Party’s tax policies are designed to obliterate the middle class entirely. New levies, backdoor taxation, confiscatory regulations — it's a deliberate war on Canadian prosperity. Millions of families will be pushed below the poverty line. Businesses will be decimated by endless compliance demands. But Kevin J. Johnston knows the legal pathways around their schemes. He can show you how to shield your income, safeguard your assets, and position yourself above the ruins that Ottawa has engineered.





STOP PAYING INCOME TAX FOREVER. BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🇨🇦💸☠️





This isn’t a distant threat. It’s happening now. Banks are tightening. Real estate is crumbling. Grocery bills are skyrocketing. The dream of a peaceful, prosperous Canada is being replaced by the grim reality of scarcity and unrest. While most Canadians will be left helpless, desperate, and alone, Kevin J. Johnston is offering you the tools, the strategies, and the expertise to not only survive — but to win in the middle of the collapse.





STOP PAYING INCOME TAX FOREVER. BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com 🇨🇦💸☠️