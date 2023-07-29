Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3126b- How to Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way
channel image
GalacticStorm
2070 Subscribers
Shop now
100 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3126b- July 28, 2023

How Do You Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS? Think Posse Comitatus, Had To Be Done This Way

 The [DS] is not in control, the military and the patriots are. They patriots need to show the people the truth and that is what is happening. The military was activated during the election, the people wouldn't understand why the military is operating on US soil, so Trump needs away to introduce the military to guard the elections and take control away from the [DS]. An attack on the US will do this, had to be done this way.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

----> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket