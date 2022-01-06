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Maria Zeee Interviews Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Update on Upcoming Public Trial
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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769 views • January 06, 2022

(Jan 5, 2022) Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer on the Corona Investigative Committee who has been working tirelessly at holding the mass murdering governments, mega-corporations, globalists, MSM, and big pharma accountable. He explains what the upcoming trial will look like, and how it will differ from the original Nuremberg trials. What the Corona Investigative Committee has planned is a formalized proceeding patterned after a United States grand jury investigation, which publicly presents all of the evidence they have, using real experts, real witnesses, real attorneys, and a real judge. All the evidence will be presented to the jury, which is the viewers, and then the prosecution will ask the jury to hand back indictments against the likes of Christian Drosten, Anthony Fauci, Tedros Adhanom, and Bill Gates. But, as Reiner Fuellmich explains, much more important than the indictments is to use this public platform to educate people around the world using full verifiable information from real experts like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, and Catherine Austin Fitts. They will testify in great detail about what has really happened and what is really going on, which is genocide, population control, and the complete destruction of the economy and the middle class.


Corona Investigative Committee here (translation to English button in top right hand corner): https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
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https://t.me/zeeemedia

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsgenocidenwonurembergtrialcovidgreat resetreiner fuellmichmaria zeee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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