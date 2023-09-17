9.15.23: RINOS depart, TRUMP interview, Censorship on the rise, PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT]
✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v3hxm8w-9.15.23-rinos-depart-trump-interview-censorship-on-the-rise-pray.html
Create your SURVIVAL 4Patriots Food KIT>> https://4patriots.com/
Get 10% off 1st order by using code “LT”
———————
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
Vladimir Putin - The Persecution of Trump is a Good thing for Russia, but shows How Rotten the American Political System is— The World is Watching https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61334
Mitt Romney Will NOT Seek Reelection https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61337
Pierre Delecto? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61339
US judge freezes New Mexico Governor's Gun Ban https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61344
JUST IN: Rep. Tom Emmer introduces a bill to ban the Federal Reserve from creating a Central Bank Digital Currency. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/95654
Kash Patel's advice to Comer and Jordan... https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/95863
Lara Logan digs deep to uncover the truth on what really happened to so many J6ers who are facing this unjust, two-tiered system of government. https://x.com/truth_inmedia/status/1702336405547233479
President Trump talks about the boomerang that is coming. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/95826
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.