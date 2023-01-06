Myocarditis was 4 cases Per Million. Now After the COVID Shot it is 25,000 Per Million

Two leading cardiologists, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Aseem Malhotra explain the latest findings which show that Myocarditis is now running at 25,000 cases per million.
American Thought Leaders: "Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Aseem Malhotra: How the COVID-19 Vaccines Impact the Heart": https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-peter-mccullough-and-dr-aseem-malhotra-how-the-covid-19-vaccines-impact-the-heart_4929815.html
