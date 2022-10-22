IS ISRAEL OUR GREATEST ALLY! The hardest REDPILL! ISRAELI LIES!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 21, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter asks the hard hitting questions. The most controversial show yet! Is Israel our greatest ally? Is Israeli influence impacting our nation in a negative way? Are they as great as people say they are!? All of that and more!
Sponsors:
https://nootopia.com/daltongenius
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
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