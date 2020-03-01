© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antichrist: An Artificially Intelligent Digital Conqueror? (Part Two)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • March 01, 2020
In the age of digital singularity, a superhuman AI will be created, God-like in nature. This superhuman AI will be able to know all and predict all, being connected to a digital “global brain.”
We will see trillions of connected devices as we start to move into the next industrial revolution.
Will the antichrist be a superhuman AI? Part man and part machine? Take a listen to the show and decide for yourself.
We know what the Bible says:
Revelation 6 (NKJV)
First Seal: The Conqueror
6 Now I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals; and I heard one of the four living creatures saying with a voice like thunder, “Come and see.” 2 And I looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat on it had a bow; and a crown was given to him, and he went out conquering and to conquer.
The Antichrist is equipped with a bow, but no arrow? Yet he is still conquering? Conquering what? If he isn’t equipped for physical warfare yet he is taking ground that is not in the physical world could that mean he is conquering all things digital?
2 Thessalonians 2:9-11 New International Version (NIV)
9 The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, 10 and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie.
FOR PART ONE: https://youtu.be/EbGjb4-qR1U
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also donate to us at:
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
We will see trillions of connected devices as we start to move into the next industrial revolution.
Will the antichrist be a superhuman AI? Part man and part machine? Take a listen to the show and decide for yourself.
We know what the Bible says:
Revelation 6 (NKJV)
First Seal: The Conqueror
6 Now I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals; and I heard one of the four living creatures saying with a voice like thunder, “Come and see.” 2 And I looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat on it had a bow; and a crown was given to him, and he went out conquering and to conquer.
The Antichrist is equipped with a bow, but no arrow? Yet he is still conquering? Conquering what? If he isn’t equipped for physical warfare yet he is taking ground that is not in the physical world could that mean he is conquering all things digital?
2 Thessalonians 2:9-11 New International Version (NIV)
9 The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, 10 and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie.
FOR PART ONE: https://youtu.be/EbGjb4-qR1U
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also donate to us at:
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.