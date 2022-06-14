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How To Survive 40-Year High Inflation | Andy Schectman
Liberty and Finance
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116 views • June 14, 2022

Inflation is at a 40-year high, but the stock market has entered bear market territory. Wealth preservation is more important than ever. "There are no affordable alternatives that will protect you in this event," says Miles Franklin's CEO & president Andy Schectman, "look to silver, look to gold, look to platinum."


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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