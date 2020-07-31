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Book in Brief: The Brain Audit – Why Customers Buy (And Why They Don't)
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3 views • July 31, 2020
This book helps small business owners who’s marketing message is ineffective in attracting the right customer base—you’ll want to hear the principles proposed by the author of this book! Many ideas I am sure will surprise you.
I am presenting to you an executive summary, if you will, of The Brain Audit – Why Customers Buy (And Why They Don’t), by Sean D’Souza.
https://www.psychotactics.com/
I am presenting to you an executive summary, if you will, of The Brain Audit – Why Customers Buy (And Why They Don’t), by Sean D’Souza.
https://www.psychotactics.com/
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