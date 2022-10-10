Human Manipulation Of What Makes Us Human Spiritual Beings

Corruption of all flesh as it was in the days of Noah. DNA manipulation using science and technology. Rebuilding of the temple. If you destroy this temple, I will raise it up in 3 days. Jesus spoke of his body. The devil knows from the days of Noah that God does not dwell in corrupted flesh. Jesus is the new man that must now live in us, in order for us to overcome the devil and the world. Impossible for us to do it on our own.





John 2:19-21

King James Version

19 Jesus answered and said unto them, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.





20 Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?





21 But he spake of the temple of his body.