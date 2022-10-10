Human Manipulation Of What Makes Us Human Spiritual Beings

Corruption of all flesh as it was in the days of Noah. DNA manipulation using science and technology. Rebuilding of the temple. If you destroy this temple, I will raise it up in 3 days. Jesus spoke of his body. The devil knows from the days of Noah that God does not dwell in corrupted flesh. Jesus is the new man that must now live in us, in order for us to overcome the devil and the world. Impossible for us to do it on our own.
John 2:19-21
King James Version
19 Jesus answered and said unto them, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.
20 Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?
21 But he spake of the temple of his body.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.