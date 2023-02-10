Commentary from Judge Napolitano, Luke Rudkowski, Tucker Carlson, Aaron Mate', Marina Kosareva, Scott Ritter, Rachel Blevins, Afshin Rattansi.
How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline -Seymour Hersh
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
