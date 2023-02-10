Create New Account
How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline -Seymour Hersh
Marine1063
Published 16 hours ago

Commentary from Judge Napolitano, Luke Rudkowski, Tucker Carlson, Aaron Mate', Marina Kosareva, Scott Ritter, Rachel Blevins, Afshin Rattansi.


How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline -Seymour Hersh

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


Note: We don't ask for money. We don't sell anything. We don't make a penny from these videos. We just love hardcore truth. Fight the Deep State! Re-post this.

russiaseymour hershnord stream pipeline

