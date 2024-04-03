After Enduring 20 YEARS in ISRAELI PRISON Since AGE 15, Now 35 - by occupation forces - Nassir Al-Awertani Has Been Reunited with His Mother ❤️

After enduring 20 years in prison since the age of 15 by the occupation forces, Nassir Al-Awertani has been reunited with his mother Ikhlas in Nablus. Released in late March 2024, Nassir, now 35, had been in continuous detention since his arrest in 2004. His family faced persecution, with his mother, Ikhlas Abu Al-Sa'oud, also arrested in the same year and spending 13 months in prison. Nassir was kept in Ktzi'ot prison in the Negev desert during his 20-year sentence. It is Israel's largest detention facility in terms of land area, 99 acres and it's the largest detention camp in the world. Nassir was only one of tens of thousands of Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons, frequently with no trial or charge.



