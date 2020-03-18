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We're locked-down! ~ I am 5 miles from the Port of Oakland. The grocery store shelves look like this!
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35 views • March 18, 2020
~ Please visit my website. My videos about the broken supply chain are easy to access from there. http://www.professorcurtis.com
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/17/20 (Day 1) Our release date set for April 7, 2020. The whole San Francisco Bay Area is locked-down, including San Jose. What does it fell like? It feels like a curfew. A sun-up to sunset curfew. The people are not upset because the National Guard are not in the streets. And of course this lock-down is good for the whole of our society, right? Well it is for now, because we have no idea as to what is really happening and I, for one, do not want to become part of the problem. I'm keeping my ass at home. But I did take one last look about, and this video reflects what I saw. I plan to upload another lock-down video tomorrow, Wednesday March 18.
( I found out later that there were fewer shopping carts available to detour hoarding! ~Prof. )
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/17/20 (Day 1) Our release date set for April 7, 2020. The whole San Francisco Bay Area is locked-down, including San Jose. What does it fell like? It feels like a curfew. A sun-up to sunset curfew. The people are not upset because the National Guard are not in the streets. And of course this lock-down is good for the whole of our society, right? Well it is for now, because we have no idea as to what is really happening and I, for one, do not want to become part of the problem. I'm keeping my ass at home. But I did take one last look about, and this video reflects what I saw. I plan to upload another lock-down video tomorrow, Wednesday March 18.
( I found out later that there were fewer shopping carts available to detour hoarding! ~Prof. )
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
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