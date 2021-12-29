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Doctors' Alliance sends liability notice - "threatening letter" or important reminder?
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101 views • December 29, 2021
What is really going on with the so-called "threatening letters from vaccination opponents" that are currently being sent to doctors and authorities? What do Professor Bhakdi and various doctors' alliances, one of which even operates internationally, have to do with this? The following media commentary answers these questions.
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