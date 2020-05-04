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2020 Virus 53 | Ep.46 | Want to know what is in vaccines?
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81 views • May 04, 2020
#Adrian #vaccines #naturalHealth #
There is some very disturbing information in this episode. Vaccines contain poisonous substances. Period.
Things like phenol, mercury, aluminium, formaldehyde, money and other animal DNA, human DNA, late aborted human foetal tissue like kidney and liver (sounds like a form of cannabilism to me), and more. All designed to help your body. It is TOXIC waste. despite what the vax religion tells you. Presumably that’s what people say I believe in vaccines, because it is not science based.
A serious yet fun sketch:
That Vax ingredients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUlbgo0O_TE&feature=youtu.be
Pay attention around 14 mins into this one about a child having seizures for 40 days sold immediately after getting vaccinated. I cried at that point.
Project BioShield & The PREP Act ~ Legislation for Mass Adult Vaccination w Dr Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbE4Q9J-4Lw&feature=youtu.be
Vatxter.com
https://vaxxter.com/
Magdeline Taylors site:
www.informedparent.co.uk
Vaccination Facts, History Lesson and Interview with Magda Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ex7YgL226s&feature=youtu.be
False V@x Theories and Assumptions Result in a Decline in Health with Magda Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J9xVhiEld8&feature=youtu.be
The Godfather of Vaccines - 10 - Vaccine Ingredients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVU-yb4cKv4&feature=youtu.be
There is more about vaccinations myths in this book: https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
The original video on Andrew Kaufmann's channel. His other videos are well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXMWho3aE
A pod cast with David Parker and Dawn Lester:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3S8pYWWp52I
Their website:
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com/index.html
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Vaccines and the Liberal Mind
Instead of demanding blue-ribbon safety science and encouraging honest, open and responsible debate on the science, too many online outlets are silencing critics and shutting down discussion on this key public health and civil rights issue
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55058.htm
As always please do your research and draw your conclusions.
Vaxxed Documentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/1f66a93a-669f-48be-9fad-98e12d0d4945
Vaxxed II Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8NJ6nTJIFbjj/
Some documents I found online - check them carefully and understand / adapt if you plan to use. I have not reviewed them fully yet for my own possible use.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/phhz9aiy7re8xud/AAAXGoRKxyoLCnCwYJHH4KaMa?dl=0
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&feature=youtu.be
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
There is some very disturbing information in this episode. Vaccines contain poisonous substances. Period.
Things like phenol, mercury, aluminium, formaldehyde, money and other animal DNA, human DNA, late aborted human foetal tissue like kidney and liver (sounds like a form of cannabilism to me), and more. All designed to help your body. It is TOXIC waste. despite what the vax religion tells you. Presumably that’s what people say I believe in vaccines, because it is not science based.
A serious yet fun sketch:
That Vax ingredients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUlbgo0O_TE&feature=youtu.be
Pay attention around 14 mins into this one about a child having seizures for 40 days sold immediately after getting vaccinated. I cried at that point.
Project BioShield & The PREP Act ~ Legislation for Mass Adult Vaccination w Dr Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbE4Q9J-4Lw&feature=youtu.be
Vatxter.com
https://vaxxter.com/
Magdeline Taylors site:
www.informedparent.co.uk
Vaccination Facts, History Lesson and Interview with Magda Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ex7YgL226s&feature=youtu.be
False V@x Theories and Assumptions Result in a Decline in Health with Magda Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J9xVhiEld8&feature=youtu.be
The Godfather of Vaccines - 10 - Vaccine Ingredients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVU-yb4cKv4&feature=youtu.be
There is more about vaccinations myths in this book: https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
The original video on Andrew Kaufmann's channel. His other videos are well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXMWho3aE
A pod cast with David Parker and Dawn Lester:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3S8pYWWp52I
Their website:
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com/index.html
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Vaccines and the Liberal Mind
Instead of demanding blue-ribbon safety science and encouraging honest, open and responsible debate on the science, too many online outlets are silencing critics and shutting down discussion on this key public health and civil rights issue
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55058.htm
As always please do your research and draw your conclusions.
Vaxxed Documentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/1f66a93a-669f-48be-9fad-98e12d0d4945
Vaxxed II Documentary:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8NJ6nTJIFbjj/
Some documents I found online - check them carefully and understand / adapt if you plan to use. I have not reviewed them fully yet for my own possible use.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/phhz9aiy7re8xud/AAAXGoRKxyoLCnCwYJHH4KaMa?dl=0
MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY&feature=youtu.be
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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