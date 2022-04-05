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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 4, 2022
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129 views • April 05, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 4, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V9eB51ajab1X/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR SPECIAL REPORT AS OF APRIL 4, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHzuq27jad9E/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/04/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-special-report-as-of-april-4-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Special Report as of April 4, 2022
Posted on April 4, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Mon. 4 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
In God We Trust
Trust the Plan
“The world is not what you think it is. Think while it’s legal.” …Jordan Maxwell
The problem is not that there is a lack of money, water, food or land, the problem is that we have handed over these valuable resources to psychopaths.
“Press on with Hope”
Press on with Hope (7/18/21) | Music & the Spoken Word – YouTube
Judy Note: A Big Event was scheduled for today Mon. 4 April according to Trump.
We await a Black Swan Event – a Global Financial Catastrophe.
Project Odin and release of the Starlink Quantum Internet also appeared imminent, all part of the Emergency Broadcast System – meaning a shutdown of everything during a switch from the old Fiat Dollar SWIFT Financial System to gold/asset-backed currencies across the globe, Tesla Free Energy and a Quantum Internet.
The world was very dependent on Communist China for virtually everything – from Aluminium, to food, to Goods, almost everything plastic and boxes that covered food and packaging for industries, electronic companies depended on wires, to computer parts, to chips – and Communist China was about to pull the plug! Price controls that Communist China launched was going to affect everything in worldwide markets and would stall millions of companies, including shipping.
Combine that with the potential for banks shutting down and it was strongly advised to have at least 2-3 weeks worth of cash, water, fuel, food and essential goods on hand.
Global Currency Reset:
Mon. 4 April MarkZ: Iraq was still expecting a rate change this week. The goal was to have Bond Holders switched over (in preparation for liquidity) by tomorrow morning Zurich time Tues. 5 April.
Bond Holders and CMKX would have full access to their monies on Tues. 5 April.
Iraq was given a deadline to announce their new rate by Wed. 6 April.
Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set redemption/ exchange appointments at the higher special rates at any time from now through Tues. 5 April.
Tier 4B would have ten days to make their appointments in order to receive special rates.
Mon. 4 April Whiplash347:
Next thing – Project Odin, then QFS
To do the QFS transfer all World Banks need to close for three days. They have between 3 to 5 days to do this. By Law no longer than 5 days is allowed. It does make most sense across a weekend.
You will need some cash out as ATM’s/EFTPOS machines will go down.
Followed by 10 days of mourning. “Bay Of Pigs” Scenario. All Bank’s & Stock Markets will close as per 70 yr Queen article. https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-king-charles-2018-6%3famp
It’s now 13 days ‘til Easter Sunday. Is it Geronimo time?
The Real News for Mon. 4 April 2022:
Scientists Think Solar Storms Will Knock Out Internet And Electrical Systems: https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/sci/solar-system-internet-down.html
Ukraine: the Real Battle Between Good and Evil: Operation Disclosure Intelligence Alert (Full Report) — March 30, 2022 | Operation Disclosure Official
Quantum Financial System Breakthrough, Charlie Ward & MarkZ: Kat Update:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V9eB51ajab1X/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR SPECIAL REPORT AS OF APRIL 4, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHzuq27jad9E/
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/04/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-special-report-as-of-april-4-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR: Special Report as of April 4, 2022
Posted on April 4, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Mon. 4 April 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
In God We Trust
Trust the Plan
“The world is not what you think it is. Think while it’s legal.” …Jordan Maxwell
The problem is not that there is a lack of money, water, food or land, the problem is that we have handed over these valuable resources to psychopaths.
“Press on with Hope”
Press on with Hope (7/18/21) | Music & the Spoken Word – YouTube
Judy Note: A Big Event was scheduled for today Mon. 4 April according to Trump.
We await a Black Swan Event – a Global Financial Catastrophe.
Project Odin and release of the Starlink Quantum Internet also appeared imminent, all part of the Emergency Broadcast System – meaning a shutdown of everything during a switch from the old Fiat Dollar SWIFT Financial System to gold/asset-backed currencies across the globe, Tesla Free Energy and a Quantum Internet.
The world was very dependent on Communist China for virtually everything – from Aluminium, to food, to Goods, almost everything plastic and boxes that covered food and packaging for industries, electronic companies depended on wires, to computer parts, to chips – and Communist China was about to pull the plug! Price controls that Communist China launched was going to affect everything in worldwide markets and would stall millions of companies, including shipping.
Combine that with the potential for banks shutting down and it was strongly advised to have at least 2-3 weeks worth of cash, water, fuel, food and essential goods on hand.
Global Currency Reset:
Mon. 4 April MarkZ: Iraq was still expecting a rate change this week. The goal was to have Bond Holders switched over (in preparation for liquidity) by tomorrow morning Zurich time Tues. 5 April.
Bond Holders and CMKX would have full access to their monies on Tues. 5 April.
Iraq was given a deadline to announce their new rate by Wed. 6 April.
Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) would be notified to set redemption/ exchange appointments at the higher special rates at any time from now through Tues. 5 April.
Tier 4B would have ten days to make their appointments in order to receive special rates.
Mon. 4 April Whiplash347:
Next thing – Project Odin, then QFS
To do the QFS transfer all World Banks need to close for three days. They have between 3 to 5 days to do this. By Law no longer than 5 days is allowed. It does make most sense across a weekend.
You will need some cash out as ATM’s/EFTPOS machines will go down.
Followed by 10 days of mourning. “Bay Of Pigs” Scenario. All Bank’s & Stock Markets will close as per 70 yr Queen article. https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-king-charles-2018-6%3famp
It’s now 13 days ‘til Easter Sunday. Is it Geronimo time?
The Real News for Mon. 4 April 2022:
Scientists Think Solar Storms Will Knock Out Internet And Electrical Systems: https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/sci/solar-system-internet-down.html
Ukraine: the Real Battle Between Good and Evil: Operation Disclosure Intelligence Alert (Full Report) — March 30, 2022 | Operation Disclosure Official
Quantum Financial System Breakthrough, Charlie Ward & MarkZ: Kat Update:
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