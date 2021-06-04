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Obama, Vanity and Grandiosity | True News
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32 views • June 04, 2021
Did Obama close Gitmo yet? Get the troops out of Iraq? How about improving things in Afghanistan, reforming health care, fixing global warming, reforming immigration, solving gays in the military, limiting executive power and prosecuting torturers?
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