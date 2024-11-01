German TV channels, Die Welt, video of the AFU storming Russian positions, turns out to be scenes from the game Call of Duty!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of Germany's main TV channels, Die Welt, showed a video of the Ukrainian Armed Forces storming Russian positions in the Pokrovsky district.
But viewers who are experienced in computer shooters (https://t.me/node_of_time_en) noticed that they were scenes from the game Call of Duty!
German TV, responded that the video source was trustworthy, it came from the Azov Battalion.
🤣🤣🤣
More MSM Fake News!
Source @Rose-Not a Bot
