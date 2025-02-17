❗️Paramedic pushed a Melbourne man in self defence, was NOT charged with assault - similar as Aussie Cossack but WAS charged

❗️A Victorian Paramedic who pushed a Melbourne man in self defence was NOT charged with assault.

"Someone got in his face clearly threatening, clearly aggressive. The paramedic has defended himself" - the union said in justification of the paramedic's actions.

⚡️So why was @AussieCossack not allowed to push away an aggressive Ukrainian protestor who got in his face clearly aggressive and violent?

🤷‍♂DOUBLE STANDARDS? Should the charges and warrant for Aussie Cossack be dropped? Thoughts in the comments section below. 👇

