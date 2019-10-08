Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (English Ordinal), aka: Devil's Infection (Blood Alteration)

At some point around 1930, this network of the Judeo-Masonic elite sociopaths wanted a complete society of enslaved worker bee drones that would not question their invisible enslavement. Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian biologist, physician, and immunologist in 1900 found out that the blood of two people under contact agglutinates, and in 1901 he found that this effect was due to contact of blood with blood serum. As a result, he succeeded in identifying the three blood groups A, B and O, which he labelled C, of human blood.



Landsteiner was recruited by Simon Flexner of New York, to work for the Rockefeller Institute and started work there in the spring of 1923. Simon Flexner, was a physician, scientist, administrator, and professor of experimental pathology at the University of Pennsylvania. He served as the first director of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and later developed as Rockefeller University. He was a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation, adviser and close friend to John D. Rockefeller Jr.



Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (English Ordinal), 223 (LCH Kabbalah), 888 (Satanic), 88 (Full Reduction).



FACT: People that are positive with the Rhesus Factor Antigen are the only ones that can be cloned.



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