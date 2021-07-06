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www.action-shop.gr "Yachts and Drones"
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10 views • July 06, 2021
People will spend money to have their own yacht or simply, rent one for a few days of solitude and carefree vacation.
Well these days #paparazzi and people who simply want to meddle in other people's matters, from curious to criminals, have all the equipment they need to ruin ones priceless privacy.
Drones has later been added in that toolkit...
#drones #uav #uas #yacht #yachtingindustry #yachtlife #yachtingworld #antipiracy #summer #vacation #holiday #surveillance #hightech #sea #maritime #maritimesecurity #maritimeindustry
Well these days #paparazzi and people who simply want to meddle in other people's matters, from curious to criminals, have all the equipment they need to ruin ones priceless privacy.
Drones has later been added in that toolkit...
#drones #uav #uas #yacht #yachtingindustry #yachtlife #yachtingworld #antipiracy #summer #vacation #holiday #surveillance #hightech #sea #maritime #maritimesecurity #maritimeindustry
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