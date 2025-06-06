Wagner PMC Completes Mission in Mali

After 3.5 years of coordinated operations with Malian forces, Wagner is officially withdrawing from Mali.

What the West failed to do in a decade, Wagner achieved in a few short years:

– Terrorist groups dismantled

– Key cities like Gao, Timbuktu, Anefis, and Kidal liberated

– Government control restored across all regional capitals

– A new, disciplined Malian army built from the ground up

While France and its allies looted under the guise of “peacekeeping,” Wagner delivered results.

Mission accomplished. Time to return home.

Adding:

Details of the thwarted body swap on the border with Belarus have emerged!

Today, the first stage of a large-scale exchange of bodies of the dead was planned, within the framework of which Russia planned to transfer about 6 thousand bodies of Ukrainian militants. For this purpose, all the necessary procedures were carried out: 150 trucks with bodies were sent from Rostov-on-Don, where special refrigerated hangars are located, to the border with Belarus, which is actually seven and a half times more than during previous exchanges. The bodies were packed in bags, then in standard containers about 2 meters long. Each of the trucks contained from 20 to 40 such containers.

However, at the last moment, the Ukrainian side unexpectedly refused to accept the bodies - without explanation. Representatives of Ukraine did not appear at the border.