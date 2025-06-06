© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wagner PMC Completes Mission in Mali
After 3.5 years of coordinated operations with Malian forces, Wagner is officially withdrawing from Mali.
What the West failed to do in a decade, Wagner achieved in a few short years:
– Terrorist groups dismantled
– Key cities like Gao, Timbuktu, Anefis, and Kidal liberated
– Government control restored across all regional capitals
– A new, disciplined Malian army built from the ground up
While France and its allies looted under the guise of “peacekeeping,” Wagner delivered results.
Mission accomplished. Time to return home.
Adding:
Details of the thwarted body swap on the border with Belarus have emerged!
Today, the first stage of a large-scale exchange of bodies of the dead was planned, within the framework of which Russia planned to transfer about 6 thousand bodies of Ukrainian militants. For this purpose, all the necessary procedures were carried out: 150 trucks with bodies were sent from Rostov-on-Don, where special refrigerated hangars are located, to the border with Belarus, which is actually seven and a half times more than during previous exchanges. The bodies were packed in bags, then in standard containers about 2 meters long. Each of the trucks contained from 20 to 40 such containers.
However, at the last moment, the Ukrainian side unexpectedly refused to accept the bodies - without explanation. Representatives of Ukraine did not appear at the border.