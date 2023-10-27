Create New Account
Prophecy Update — The Third Temple
His Kingdom Prophecy
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-third-temple-church-divisions/

In this video, Prophetess Mena Lee Jones returns to the table with Joanie Stahl with an astonishing development regarding the rebuilding of the third temple in Israel.

They also discuss the rise of replacement theology and how to approach the topic of “Who are the real Jews.”


Keywords
israelthird templeromeprophetessreplacement theologymena lee jonesjoanie stah

