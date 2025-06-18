BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Tanks Fire on Aid Seekers in Gaza - killing 59 people & injuring over 200
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli Tanks Fire on Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza — Dozens Killed

Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd gathered for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza, killing 59 people and injuring over 200.

The Israeli military confirmed it fired in the area, claiming it happened “after the crowd approached.” The IDF said the incident is under investigation and expressed regret “for any harm to uninvolved individuals.”

Eyewitnesses reported that at least two tank shells were fired.

“One moment they let us move forward, then suddenly the shells started falling — tank shells. People are being torn apart just trying to get flour to feed their children,” said a witness interviewed by Reuters at Nasser Hospital.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
