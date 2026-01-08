BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6G & Self Driving Cars EXPOSED as unsafe at any speed
80 views • 1 day ago

A video posted on YouTube by a Tesla owner shows the car's autopilot steering the car toward a barrier before the driver turns off the software and corrects the vehicle's path. The video was filmed at the same location of a fatal March crash in which a Tesla was confirmed to be running on autopilot.


Tesla settles lawsuit over deadly autopilot crash


Tesla FSD unsafe at any speed NA

https://rumble.com/v4iwkfo-tesla-fsd-unsafe-at-any-speed-na.html?playlist_id=Y2Ne4PXm4HM&e9s=src_v1_pl


Critical safety issues revealed by The Dawn Project’s testing of Tesla Full Self-Driving

https://dawnproject.com/critical-safety-issues-revealed-by-the-dawn-projects-testing-of-tesla-full-self-driving/


During 2022, The Dawn Project conducted a series of safety tests in Goleta and Santa Barbara, California, to test whether Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software was safe for public roads. The tests revealed critical safety defects in the software, and showed that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software will:


(01) Run down a child in a school crosswalk

(02) Ignore ‘Do Not Enter’ and ‘Road Closed’ signs

(03) Overtake stopped school buses

(04) Speed in school zones

(05) Hit a child in a stroller

(06) Run over children crossing the road

(07) Swerve into oncoming traffic

(08) Ignore road signs warning it to slow down for sharp bends, causing it to cross over the yellow line

(09) Drive on the wrong side of the road

(10) Commit thousands of driving errors


Credits to: Truth Tuned, CBS-News, KTVU-FOX-2 & MT

