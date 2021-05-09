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Defiled Nymph: Inktober 10/23/18
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1 view • May 09, 2021
#Inktober #inkdrawing #ink
Everyone knows the myth of the nymphs, right? If a man were to see one, he would possibly go crazy with lust, due to the Nymph's beauty. Pertaining to this artwork, I wanted to convey how a nymph is seen as an object of lust and a cause of insanity due to something beyond her control. Being constantly pined by men, regardless of her sexual wiles, would make the nymph a target of rape; thus the aftermath of being "defiled" is portrayed by the countless arms who still wish to ravage her.
I must admit, before I did some research on the nymphs, I'd already drew her with fairy wings. Accurately, nymphs just look like women, mostly naked women (lol), but, since they congregate in isolated, natural, areas, the "fairy" wings would suit her.
On a different topic, I plan to color this in marker, so that's why some of the areas may seem incomplete. So, what do you think?
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
Everyone knows the myth of the nymphs, right? If a man were to see one, he would possibly go crazy with lust, due to the Nymph's beauty. Pertaining to this artwork, I wanted to convey how a nymph is seen as an object of lust and a cause of insanity due to something beyond her control. Being constantly pined by men, regardless of her sexual wiles, would make the nymph a target of rape; thus the aftermath of being "defiled" is portrayed by the countless arms who still wish to ravage her.
I must admit, before I did some research on the nymphs, I'd already drew her with fairy wings. Accurately, nymphs just look like women, mostly naked women (lol), but, since they congregate in isolated, natural, areas, the "fairy" wings would suit her.
On a different topic, I plan to color this in marker, so that's why some of the areas may seem incomplete. So, what do you think?
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
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