"Kill Metropolitan Pavel, put him on his knees and shoot him in the head. The Lavra must be burned. We are pagans."



Where was the outrage when Ukrainian nazis openly called to burn down the Lavra?

As predicted, Ukrainian media and Western outlets are blaming Russia for the fire at the Pechersk Lavra. Here's what the evidence actually shows.



Aerial photographs published by Ukrainian media show no debris field around the cathedral — a telltale sign of a direct explosive impact. The roof burned. The walls and golden domes remain standing. That is not what a precision strike looks like. (image on last video, before this one)

Adding:

"Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it." - Zelensky's former advisor Oleksiy Arestovich comments on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra fire:



"I love the traditional "patriotic" parade hypocrisy.



For three years they wiped their feet on the Lavra, today everyone is crying over the Lavra — as long as Moscow ends up looking "...bad"



Breathe, fellow citizens.



Moscow is already bad enough without that.



In general, this mechanics of ritual grief after every strike is curious.



The object exists not as reality, but as a function in a narrative.



While the narrative demanded "the Church is a tool of the Kremlin," the Lavra was the enemy.



The narrative switches to "Moscow is destroying" — the Lavra instantly becomes a sacred Ukrainian shrine, mourned by people who have never set foot in it.



This is not hypocrisy in the classical sense — hypocrisy implies conscious pretense.



This is, rather, narrative identity — in which a person sincerely experiences what the current storyline demands.



Yesterday they sincerely despised it, today they sincerely mourn it.



There is no contradiction, because the object was never an object — it was only a sign, and the subject was never a subject, only a presentation."

Adding, from Rybar:

Kyiv in flames📝



Russian forces delivered a mass combined strike against enemy targets in Kyiv. Fires and power outages were recorded in several districts, the city is shrouded in smoke. According to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Defense, the targets included several enterprises operating in the interests of the AFU.





🔻What were the targets?▪️Kyiv State Plant "Burevestnik", which produces long and medium-range UAVs, as well as radar equipment for the AFU.

▪️Kyiv Innovation Terminal "Nova Poshta", which carries out delivery and storage of dual-use products, including for the production of UAVs, robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment.



▪️JSC "Kyiv Plant "Radar", which develops and produces components for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as produces and repairs military radar systems.



▪️LLC "Unmanned Technologies", which carries out large-scale assembly of strike UAVs of long range from foreign components.



▪️JSC "Plant Mayak", which produces warheads for UAVs and launch accelerators for Flamingo cruise missiles.



▪️"Kyiv Aggregate Plant" and "Aircraft Repair Plant No. 410 of Civil Aviation".



▪️Strikes were also delivered against Territorial Recruitment Centers (TCC) in Kyiv.



Fires are observed in the vicinity of some of the targets announced by the Ministry of Defense. Enemy media traditionally emphasize collateral damage, which can still indirectly confirm the destruction of some facilities.



➡️A fire was recorded at the "Mayak" plant, a follow-up strike was made against the "Analitpribor" plant. In the area of the Dovzhenko Film Studio, where according to the Ministry of Defense UAV assembly was taking place, fires also broke out. In Zhuliany, a workshop of the scientific and production company "Energiya 2000" was hit. Given that objective control footage continues to appear, we should expect confirmation of at least some of the other announced strikes.



❗️As for the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – the version of a deliberate strike already voiced by the enemy looks questionable. The AFU uses holy sites for military purposes closer to the front, and there is plenty of evidence of this. And the operational statements from Russia's Ministry of Defense about hits from air defense missiles with expired shelf lives are far from baseless.



🔻What's wrong with the Lavra?



▪️The de facto president of so-called Ukraine actually confirmed that the day before a batch of Patriot missiles arrived.



