Starlink Battles in Iran – Video #273
With Mossad agents in the streets provoking riots and regime change, Starlink yet again enters the fray as another indispensable factor in US-Israeli foreign meddling and covert operations.

Shownotes:

https://x.com/ariel_oseran/status/2005658746488570209

https://x.com/MOSSADil/status/2005658203854344245

https://x.com/mikepompeo/status/2007180411638620659

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260109-israeli-minister-reveals-our-agents-are-operating-in-iran-now/

https://www.rt.com/news/630351-us-support-iran-protesters-trump/

https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-arrests-mossad-agent-during-crackdown-on-violent-protests

https://www.foxnews.com/world/netanyahu-rubio-discuss-us-military-intervention-iran-amid-ongoing-nationwide-protests-report

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-743440

https://x.com/21WIRE/status/2010263517467738573

https://thefreedomarticles.com/musk-continues-supporting-wars-pushing-the-nwo/

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/elon-musk-offers-starlink-services-150612738.html

https://thefreedomarticles.com/musks-starlink-in-yemen-spying-for-us-israel/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/vietnam-allows-starlink-opening-door-to-us-spying/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/5-deeper-reasons-for-us-israeli-venezuelan-coup/

https://iranwire.com/en/features/147476-why-theres-no-starlink-access-during-nationwide-shutdown-in-iran/


*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.

iranmossadregime changemuskstarlinkstarlink iran
