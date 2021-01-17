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Many Routes for Rapid Spread of COVID-19 in Silicon Valley
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11 views • January 17, 2021
Twenty minute video on many seeming routes for efficient spread of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County, California, USA (Silicon Valley). Discusses herding of residents into Big Box retail stores such as Safeway, Target, and Walmart, large apartment complexes, the VTA bus system, and construction projects with many shared spaces and surfaces.
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Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/many-seeming-routes-for-efficient-spread-of-covid-19-in-santa-clara-county-california/
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/continuing-improbably-low-covid-deaths-in-santa-clara-county-california-usa/
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References/Links:
Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/many-seeming-routes-for-efficient-spread-of-covid-19-in-santa-clara-county-california/
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/continuing-improbably-low-covid-deaths-in-santa-clara-county-california-usa/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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