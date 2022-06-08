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CIA's Heart Attack Gun Former CIA employee Mary Embree discusses the infamous heart attack gun.
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307 views • June 08, 2022
CIA's Heart Attack Gun
Former CIA employee Mary Embree discusses the infamous heart attack gun. The weapon was first made public during the Church Committee hearings in 1975. Very lethal & untraceable, using this weapon a murder is made to look natural. No doubt the CIA has been using this weapon and has most likely improved upon it since the 70's.
Former CIA employee Mary Embree discusses the infamous heart attack gun. The weapon was first made public during the Church Committee hearings in 1975. Very lethal & untraceable, using this weapon a murder is made to look natural. No doubt the CIA has been using this weapon and has most likely improved upon it since the 70's.
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