Israeli Forces in Lebanon - part 2

Israeli Forces in Lebanon.

I presume this is from yesterday, Oct 1, last night? Posted this morning.

Hezbollah issues a statement saying that they repelled an Israeli infantry incursion attempt near the Lebanese town of Odaisseh.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted, at dawn on Wednesday 2-10-2024, an Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, and clashed with it, inflicting losses on it, and forcing it to retreat.

The situation in the Middle East may stabilize in the coming days, stated Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi during a conversation with the foreign ministers of England, Germany, and France.

However, he noted that if Israel "attempts to retaliate, Iran's response will be harsher." Tehran also urges "any third party not to interfere in this conflict."

Tehran declares that "it is not seeking escalation, although it is not afraid of war." According to Araghchi, yesterday’s strikes targeted only military facilities as part of defense measures, and the operation is now complete.

⚡️- BREAKING: The Lebanese Armed Forces claims that Israeli troops have breached the Israel-Lebanon border at Metula, punching 400 meters into Lebanese territory.

No military activity has been geolocated at this time, but the IDF likely has advanced towards Kfarkela.



