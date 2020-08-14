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Bangalore Riots Given "Anti-Hindu" Spin
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13 views • August 14, 2020
Late Tuesday evening a brash mob of more than 100 armed rioters surrounded the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy as an armed raid in the city of Bengaluru and chanted “Allah-hu-Akbar” and “Nara-e-Taqbeer” outside the local police station.
The organized mob was incited through various forms of communication including Twitter and social media posts over an offensive Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly posted by one of the MLA’s relatives.
The armed gangsters arrived with petrol bombs, iron rods, metal objects, and other weapons. 6 hours of fighting with police in the streets of Bengaluru left more than 60 police personnel injured - at least 2 lives were also lost.
Helpless police asked their seniors for permission to fire against the relentless violence.
100 gangsters quickly gathered Tuesday evening with weapons to burn vehicles, attack police officers, and terrorize the community of Bengaluru over an alleged facebook post.
When, where, why and how has this become an acceptable response for any ”civilized” society?
Until August 5 last week Hindus waited 500 years, through 134 years of legal battle to conduct the Bhoomi Puja at Lord Ram’s birthplace.
Then where is all the other violence really coming from?
When we think of Hindus what do we think?
Then what if the alleged facebook post was a lynching like Palghar? Only 60 police officials, a dozen cars, and one police station burned?
Oh Hindus wake up! The Constitution DOES NOT protect you, does NOT protect deities, does NOT protect temples, nor Hindu practices, pujas, or even yatras.
The whole world needs your help and they need it now!
How can violence EVER be a solution?
Just sit and listen to yourself. Connect with the Deity.
Heal your inner space and reach out to others.
Bring back the 1 million destroyed Gurukuls, at least to have non-violent children.
Hindus live Ahimsa - NOT because it is EASY - but because it is NEEDED.
Protect yourself and the future of Sanatana Hindu Dharma by strongly aligning to inner healing, and enriching others for the same.
The future of humanity depends on it. Mass media spreading currently proves at every turn to be completely blind to the importance of non-violence to human co-existence.
Pick up the authentic solutions from Hindu source scriptures, catch it, imbibe, reach out to others now: kailaasa.org/globalservices
(13 August 2020)
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Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
The organized mob was incited through various forms of communication including Twitter and social media posts over an offensive Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly posted by one of the MLA’s relatives.
The armed gangsters arrived with petrol bombs, iron rods, metal objects, and other weapons. 6 hours of fighting with police in the streets of Bengaluru left more than 60 police personnel injured - at least 2 lives were also lost.
Helpless police asked their seniors for permission to fire against the relentless violence.
100 gangsters quickly gathered Tuesday evening with weapons to burn vehicles, attack police officers, and terrorize the community of Bengaluru over an alleged facebook post.
When, where, why and how has this become an acceptable response for any ”civilized” society?
Until August 5 last week Hindus waited 500 years, through 134 years of legal battle to conduct the Bhoomi Puja at Lord Ram’s birthplace.
Then where is all the other violence really coming from?
When we think of Hindus what do we think?
Then what if the alleged facebook post was a lynching like Palghar? Only 60 police officials, a dozen cars, and one police station burned?
Oh Hindus wake up! The Constitution DOES NOT protect you, does NOT protect deities, does NOT protect temples, nor Hindu practices, pujas, or even yatras.
The whole world needs your help and they need it now!
How can violence EVER be a solution?
Just sit and listen to yourself. Connect with the Deity.
Heal your inner space and reach out to others.
Bring back the 1 million destroyed Gurukuls, at least to have non-violent children.
Hindus live Ahimsa - NOT because it is EASY - but because it is NEEDED.
Protect yourself and the future of Sanatana Hindu Dharma by strongly aligning to inner healing, and enriching others for the same.
The future of humanity depends on it. Mass media spreading currently proves at every turn to be completely blind to the importance of non-violence to human co-existence.
Pick up the authentic solutions from Hindu source scriptures, catch it, imbibe, reach out to others now: kailaasa.org/globalservices
(13 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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