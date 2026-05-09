Iran LEGO: uncovers Epstein gang’s child exploitation horror

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New LEGO video uncovers Epstein gang’s child exploitation horror
This time, it includes even more brutal sounds, chilling lyrics and a heart-breaking video of Epstein island, children suffering and secret contracts signed for life.
😓 "Sign the paper, take the pain, now I’m 38 — can’t say," the song goes.