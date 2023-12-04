The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 11.30.23 | Pastor Leon Benjamin Preaches the Gospel + 42 Biblical Prophetic Signs Being Fulfilled Right Now

******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
POINT #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | "We Don't Have to Wait Until Christ's Second Coming In Order to Overcome Death. A Couple of Geeks In A Laboratory Can Do It. Science Is About Transforming Humans Into Gods." - Daniel 7:25 | Yuval Wants to Change Times & Laws?
https://rumble.com/v3ykk1v-yuval-noah-harari-we-dont-have-to-wait-until-christs-second.html
POINT #2 - Pandemic | Another Pandemic On Its Way from China? "Hospitals In China Are Once Again Overwhelmed. You Should Be Worried If You Have Young Unvaccinated Children At Home." - WION News (November 23rd 2023) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3ycppv-pandemic-another-pandemic-on-its-way-from.html
POINT #3 - Neuralink | "Imagine Browsing the Web Or Playing Games Using Only Your Thoughts. This Is Made Possible By Placing a Small Cosmetically Invisible Implant Into a Part of Your Brain That Controls Movements." + 404 Tix Remain Dec. 15-16 Tulare, CA - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3y1nus-neuralink-imagine-browsing-the-web-or-playing-games.html
SIGN #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?
SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)
SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot (Sodom & Gomorrah) Before the Return of Christ)
SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flood + Note Samson Had His Encounter With Delilah In the Gaza Region)
