“PODCAST” THE NATURE OF REALITY – IT’S STRANGER THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE WITH DAVID PARKER

David Parker joins me for a chat on the podcast tonight 14/02/23 to discuss his latest work and to break down the nature of reality and why we are really here.
David covers some incredible ground on tonight’s podcast show as we take a deep dive into the matrix of control and why the truth is far stranger than we can imagine.
You can find more information at The Nature Of Reality https://thenatureofreality.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.