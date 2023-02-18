Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“PODCAST” THE NATURE OF REALITY – IT’S STRANGER THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE WITH DAVID PARKER
30 views
channel image
The Crazz Files
Published a day ago |

David Parker joins me for a chat on the podcast tonight 14/02/23 to discuss his latest work and to break down the nature of reality and why we are really here.

David covers some incredible ground on tonight’s podcast show as we take a deep dive into the matrix of control and why the truth is far stranger than we can imagine. 

You can find more information at The Nature Of Reality https://thenatureofreality.com

Keywords
deathdreamspropagandalifeconsciousnessrealityawakeasleep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket