Israeli soldiers pointed their weapons at & detained a CNN crew

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Israeli soldiers pointed their weapons at and detained a crew from CNN while they were reporting in the village of Tayasir in the West Bank.
When a CNN reporter asked a soldier, "So the entire West Bank is yours?", the soldier replied: "Of course, not only for us as soldiers, but for the Jews as well. All these lands are ours."