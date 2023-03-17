https://gettr.com/post/p2bqixub8a9
03/16/2023 General Keane: China is the most significant threat the United States has faced since the Soviet Union. China wants to dominate economically, not just militarily, technologically and geopolitically. This is a country wants to dominate the world as the global leader and replaced the United States as such.
03/16/2023 基恩将军：中共国是自苏联以来，美国所面对的最重大的威胁。它们不仅想在军事、科技和地缘政治上成为世界霸权，它也渴望成为世界经济霸权。这是一个要称霸世界并取代美国的国家。
