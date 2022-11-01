UNKNOWN UNKNOWNS

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/unknowns/
What you don't know won't hurt you . . . maybe. But it could change your mind about things you believe to be true. We all know this, of course, but do we really keep it in mind when we think about what we really know? And what does our tendency to exclude the unknown from our calculations say about our reduced capacity for wonder, our growing hubris, and, ultimately, the loss of our humanity? Find out in this seemingly simple but surprisingly deep "lost" episode of The Corbett Report.
