Why Should Christians Stand With Israel Part Two

7/20/2025
Genesis 12:1-3 Why Should Christians Stand With Israel?
Genesis 12:1-3 Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will shew thee: 2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: 3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. The cornerstone of prophesies about Israel. We should all realize that God means what He says.