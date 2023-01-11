Create New Account
1.11.23: Biden underage obsessions? Truth pouring out like Niagara Falls, Lots of explaining to do. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]
108 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published 16 hours ago


[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/01/11/1-11-23-biden-underage-obsessions-truth-pouring-out-like-niagara-falls-lots-of-explaining-to-do-pray/


MUSIC

Me and the IRS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYVUkTPIFmw


45 talks about how he brokered the deal for Kevin McCarthy and the battle for Speaker of the House: https://t.me/cbknews/20484


Donalds 💥 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/145076


We don’t need the IRS https://t.me/realKarliBonne/145086


Cyber Attacks are imminent! https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/33985


A HYPOCRITE AND A CLOWN! 😒 A HYPOCRITE AND A CLOWN! 😒https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/33984


Dear MSNBC: it was Obama and Biden who put children in cages, Jill Biden who called Hispanic Americans “breakfast tacos, https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/33967


Ed Dowd Offers Hope to Those Who Took the Jab and Feel Okay https://t.me/VigilantFox/8052


'Our Facilities Are Figuratively on Fire': ER Doctor Sounds the Alarm on the Hospital System https://t.me/VigilantFox/8044


President Trump discusses the fact that Biden committed a crime by taking classified docs from the White House when he was Veep. https://t.me/cbknews/20483


The CEO of ModeRNA announces they are they are super excited about a program where they inject MRNA directly into the heart of someone that has had a heart attack to rebuild blood vessels. https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/30395


Rep. Dan Bishop: "Today, we're putting the deep state on notice. We are coming for you, on behalf of everyday Americans." https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/30388


Joy Reid Flashback on Trumps Classified Docs. Oopsie… https://t.me/Absolute1776/21305


🇮🇹 Italian Tennis Star Camila Giorgi Faked Vaxx-Certificate To Keep Playing — Her Whole Family Is Pureblood https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/27238


Neil deGrasse Tyson In Heated Vaccine Debate With Patrick Bet-David https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/27230


———————————————


