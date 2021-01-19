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THE NATIONAL GUARD CHIEF ADMITS 65,000 TROOPS DEPLOYED IN US [2021-01-19] - GENERAL DANIEL R. HOKANSON (VIDEO)
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3461 views • January 19, 2021
THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU CHIEF ADMITS 65,000 TROOPS DEPLOYED IN US [2021-01-19] - GENERAL DANIEL R. HOKANSON (VIDEO)
We know for sure these troops are not there to protect the inauguration of BIDEN after a PROVEN massive election fraud. I think Washington, DC is being fenced in for Military Tribunals and the arresting of all National Traitors including the entire Democrat party, all Rino and Neocon Republicans, the Supreme Court Justices, many Federal Judges, and much, much more. The fences are there to keep the criminals inside, not to keep the Patriots outside. These troops are not there to protect Biden, and the troops all across this nation for Operation Warp Speed are not there to push Covid-19 vaccinations. The troops around the nation are most likely there to arrest Treasonous DEMONrat governors, and man others as soon as Martial Law is instituted and the rounding up of all the criminals to be tried for Treason in Washington, DC. The disclosure for the FAKE Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic will also shock the nation and the world.
Note: Shepard Ambellas says 65K in Washington, DC, but the General is stating 65K deployed stateside at this time, which likely includes those outside of DC too. If the General is admitting to 65K, the number is likely even much higher.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Giant Voice Military Mass Notification Systems
https://www.americansignal.com/giant-voice-military-mass-notification-systems/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
We know for sure these troops are not there to protect the inauguration of BIDEN after a PROVEN massive election fraud. I think Washington, DC is being fenced in for Military Tribunals and the arresting of all National Traitors including the entire Democrat party, all Rino and Neocon Republicans, the Supreme Court Justices, many Federal Judges, and much, much more. The fences are there to keep the criminals inside, not to keep the Patriots outside. These troops are not there to protect Biden, and the troops all across this nation for Operation Warp Speed are not there to push Covid-19 vaccinations. The troops around the nation are most likely there to arrest Treasonous DEMONrat governors, and man others as soon as Martial Law is instituted and the rounding up of all the criminals to be tried for Treason in Washington, DC. The disclosure for the FAKE Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic will also shock the nation and the world.
Note: Shepard Ambellas says 65K in Washington, DC, but the General is stating 65K deployed stateside at this time, which likely includes those outside of DC too. If the General is admitting to 65K, the number is likely even much higher.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Giant Voice Military Mass Notification Systems
https://www.americansignal.com/giant-voice-military-mass-notification-systems/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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