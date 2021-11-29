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5G RADIATION KILL TOWER CAMOUFLAGED AS US FLAG POLE! SHOCKING DESECRATION!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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211 views • November 29, 2021
I investigate another 5g radiation tower doubling as a US flagpole. Most people would miss this but I noticed the fenced, boxed area next to it with several dangerous radiation warning signs and a self contained power supply.

The owner, operator is posted as "SBA". In this case, there is an FCC registration number posted which indicates the other towers I inspected with no posted numbers are violating Federal laws concealing their locations from the public.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy