GRAPHENE | We analyse the key points of this conference: Prof. Hermenegildo García

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The professor of chemistry, Hermenegildo García, explains in a conference in 2017, the benefits of graphene, how to obtain it and its characteristics.
We analyse the key points of this conference, so that all of you can see how we have been fooled by being told that it could not be seen under a microscope.
Mirrored - La Quinta Columna: