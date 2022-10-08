Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GRAPHENE | We analyse the key points of this conference: Prof. Hermenegildo García
218 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

The professor of chemistry, Hermenegildo García, explains in a conference in 2017, the benefits of graphene, how to obtain it and its characteristics.

We analyse the key points of this conference, so that all of you can see how we have been fooled by being told that it could not be seen under a microscope.

Mirrored - La Quinta Columna:

Keywords
graphenela quinta columnaprofessor of chemistryhermenegildo garcia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket