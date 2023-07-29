My Impersonation of A Brain Dead Face Diaper Wearing Zombie

Because even now, in 2023, I can't go to the store or to work without encountering face diaper wearing zombies, I decided to become one of them, if only for a few seconds. Here is my impersonation of A mindless, face diaper clad, pod person.
I can't for the life of me understand why people are walking around in face diapers when the weather is above 80 degrees and humid.
