My Impersonation of A Brain Dead Face Diaper Wearing Zombie
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 20 hours ago

Because even now, in 2023, I can't go to the store or to work without encountering face diaper wearing zombies, I decided to become one of them, if only for a few seconds. Here is my impersonation of A mindless, face diaper clad, pod person.

I can't for the life of me understand why people are walking around in face diapers when the weather is above 80 degrees and humid. 

Keywords
impersonationface diapermasked zombies

