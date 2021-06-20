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PURPOSEFULLY Losing Your Salvation (2021)
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50 views • June 20, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
HARDENING YOUR HEART
Heb 3:15NLT Remember what it says: "Today when you hear His voice, don't harden your hearts as Israel did when they rebelled."
Heb 3:16 And who was it who rebelled against God, even though they heard His voice? Wasn't it the people Moses led out of Egypt?
RESISTING THE HOLY SPIRIT
Act_7:51 Ye stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye.
LUKEWARM CHRISTIAN
Rev_3:16 So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.
Rev 3:17 You say, 'I am rich. I have everything I want. I don't need a thing!' And you don't realize that you are wretched and miserable and poor and blind and naked.
DYING IN YOUR SINS
1Jn 5:16NLT If you see a Christian brother or sister sinning in a way that does not lead to death, you should pray, and God will give that person life. But there is a sin that leads to death, and I am not saying you should pray for those who commit it.
Mar_14:21 The Son of man indeed goeth, as it is written of him: but woe to that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! good were it for that man if he had never been born.
Mat_12:32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.
QUITTER
Rev_2:26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations:
Mar_13:13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
ERASED
Rev_3:5 He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.
Rev 3:5 All who are victorious will be clothed in white. I will never erase their names from the Book of Life, but I will announce before My Father and His angels that they are Mine.
HARDENING YOUR HEART
Heb 3:15NLT Remember what it says: "Today when you hear His voice, don't harden your hearts as Israel did when they rebelled."
Heb 3:16 And who was it who rebelled against God, even though they heard His voice? Wasn't it the people Moses led out of Egypt?
RESISTING THE HOLY SPIRIT
Act_7:51 Ye stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye.
LUKEWARM CHRISTIAN
Rev_3:16 So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.
Rev 3:17 You say, 'I am rich. I have everything I want. I don't need a thing!' And you don't realize that you are wretched and miserable and poor and blind and naked.
DYING IN YOUR SINS
1Jn 5:16NLT If you see a Christian brother or sister sinning in a way that does not lead to death, you should pray, and God will give that person life. But there is a sin that leads to death, and I am not saying you should pray for those who commit it.
Mar_14:21 The Son of man indeed goeth, as it is written of him: but woe to that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! good were it for that man if he had never been born.
Mat_12:32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.
QUITTER
Rev_2:26 And he that overcometh, and keepeth my works unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations:
Mar_13:13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
ERASED
Rev_3:5 He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.
Rev 3:5 All who are victorious will be clothed in white. I will never erase their names from the Book of Life, but I will announce before My Father and His angels that they are Mine.
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